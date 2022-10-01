Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on failed Randy Gregory negotiations: ‘We were going too much on that guy’

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It seems the failed offseason negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and EDGE rusher Randy Gregory were derailed when the team’s owner decided that what they were planning to pay him was “too much on that guy.”

One of the big stories during the Cowboys’ offseason was the confusing end to the five-year tenure of talented pass rusher Randy Gregory. Originally, reports came down that the team and the 29-year-old had agreed on a five-year deal worth as much as $70 million. However, those plans quickly changed when the team allegedly made a last-minute addendum to the deal that Gregory and his representation balked at.

Related: Cowboys schedule – Looking to keep it going against the Commanders in Week 4

The change derailed the process of finalizing the agreement, and the player the team took in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft instead took his talents to the Denver Broncos for similar years and figures. It was a stunning result for a player that had become an anchor of the team’s pass rush. However, it seems that the talks between the two sides may have really fallen apart when owner Jerry Jones realized what was agreed on was too high a price for a player like Gregory.

Dallas Cowboys boss explains failed negotiations with Randy Gregory

Credit: USA Today Network

During a Friday conversation on Dallas radio station 105.3 FM, the topic of the failed talks with Gregory was brought up, and the long-time Cowboys owner revealed that he believed paying the Nebraska standout $70 million wasn’t worth it when they could spread that same money around to several players that could be strong contributors.

Randy Gregory stats (2022): 3 games, 2 sacks, 7 tackles, 2 forced fumbles

“I decided we were going too much on that guy. We could have three other guys better,” Jones said. The Dallas boss also added that the decision was his and his alone, and it wasn’t a choice made with the consultation of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. “I didn’t have to go to anybody on that.”

The addendum the Cowboys added to Gregory’s potential contract reportedly had to do with his guaranteed money being forfeited if he were to be suspended again. Gregory missed the entire 2017 and 2019 seasons due to marijuana-related suspensions.