Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones provides interesting Dak Prescott injury update

With Dak Prescott sidelined for Monday’s game against the New York Giants, Cooper Rush was able to lead his Dallas Cowboys to a second consecutive win.

Prescott suffered a hand injury in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that required surgery. At least initially, the star quarterback was expected to miss up to eight weeks.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has attempted to push back against that, seemingly indicating that Prescott could return as early as Week 4 against the Washington Commanders. More recently, reports indicate that a Week 5 return against the Los Angeles Rams is likely to be in the cards.

During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post), Jones seemed to change the goalposts again.

“The type of injury that it is, he will be able to play within a week or 2. He’ll be able to, from the standpoint of risk to the injury. It’s a question of whether he’ll be able to grip and throw the ball, and we don’t know that.” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott’s return

The issue here is not Prescott injuring his throwing hand again. Rather, it’s all about whether he will be able to grip to the football and throw it at 100% after having stitches removed immediately ahead of Monday’s game against the Giants.

Dallas Cowboys should not feel the need to rush Dak Prescott back

As we noted above, Rush has led Dallas to two consecutive wins in Prescott’s stead. He’s 3-0 as Dallas’ starter dating back to last season and has played pretty darn well under center.

Cooper Rush stats (2021-22): 63% completion, 936 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT, 96.9 QB rating

Contrary to what Jones wants us to believe publicly, this is not the start of a QB competition in Big D. Rather, it’s all about the Cowboys having a quality backup who can step up in a stopgap role. Rush has proven to be that guy in limited action.

Dallas is set to take on a Commanders team in Week 4 that boasts a 1-2 record through three games. Ron Rivera’s squad ranks 28th in the NFL in points allowed. Its offensive line has allowed an absurd 15 sacks of Carson Wentz in three games. Dallas’ defense has registered 13 sacks in as many games. You can do the math from there.

Why not let Rush takes the snaps in Week 4 while giving Prescott another week of rest to prepare for a difficult two-game stretch against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and undefeated Philadelphia Eagles?