Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott unlikely to play until Week 1

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have two exhibition games remaining until their regular season opener Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Unfortunately, Prescott has not seen the field during live-game action this summer due to a shoulder injury he suffered early in training camp. Normally, there wouldn’t be much concern over a Pro Bowl quarterback not seeing action in meaningless preseason football.

However, Prescott is in a different situation in that he has not seen the field since last October after suffering a devastating ankle injury in a game against the New York Giants.

It now looks like Dak Prescott will go roughly 11 months between game action. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy noted on Wednesday that the recently-extended quarterback is unlikely to see the field in either of the team’s two remaining preseason games.

“There’s a good chance he probably won’t play. Yes, that’s fair,” McCarthy told reporters, via ESPN.

Dak Prescott injury and the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff hopes

Jul 25, 2021; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a disastrous six-win campaign under then-first year head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys are hoping things turn around big time in 2021. They attempted to upgrade one of the league’s worst defenses, bringing in both on-field reinforcements and respected coordinator Dan Quinn.

Dallas also has one of the best sets of skill-position players in that of running back Ezekiel Elliott as well as wide receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

However, Dallas’ success will depend heavily on whether Dak Prescott returns to pre-injury form and is able to remain on the field.

Just recently signed to a four-year, $160 million extension, the former mid-round pick from Mississippi State has posted a 42-27 career record as a starter since entering the league back in 2016. Dallas is a combined 4-7 during that span when Prescott is not on the field.