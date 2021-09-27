NFL world reacts to Dallas Cowboys blowing out Philadelphia Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys were mere 3.5-point home favorites against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles heading into their Monday Night Football matchup.
Boy, did Dallas look at those Vegas odds and laugh. From pretty much the start of the game, these Cowboys were on a completely different playing field than Philadelphia.
Dak Prescott shredded a beleaguered Eagles defense to the tune of 238 passing yards on 21-of-26 passing and two touchdowns. The running back tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard put up 181 total yards.
Meanwhile, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a heck of a time at it in Big D. That included a pick-six into the hands of former teammate Trevon Diggs to put Dallas up by three scores early in the third quarter.
When all was said and done the Dallas Cowboys took care of business by the score of 41-21 to move to 2-1 and into first place in the mediocre NFC East.
It might be too early to call the Cowboys legitimate contenders in the NFC. With that said, their high-powered offense coupled with an improved defense under coordinator Dan Quinn has Dallas feeling different than previous seasons. Those watching the game at home agreed.