Dak Prescott hints that he may be willing to sign team-friendly contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

Despite having to wait until the fourth round and the 135th pick to hear his name selected in the 2016 NFL Draft, Dak Prescott didn’t have to wait long to become the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback. Even as a rookie, Prescott started all 16 games, leading the Cowboys to a playoff appearance while having a 13-3 record.

He’s been the Cowboys’ starting QB for eight seasons, but now he’s headed into the final year of his contract and he’s due for a big payday.

Being that he always seems to have the Cowboys in contention, reaching the playoffs in five of his eight years as a starter, it’s hard to imagine either side wanting to move on after the 2024 season when he’ll be eligible for free agency.

In fact, Prescott may even be willing to take a bit of a team-friendly contract extension to stay with the Cowboys.

“I’m not trying to be the highest-paid, necessarily. We’ll wait until negotiations begin, and obviously want to put this team in the best situation.” Dak Prescott on his upcoming contract extension talks with Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said contract extension negotiations have not begun. But he met with team owner Jerry Jones a few weeks ago to discuss situation.



From the Cowboys’ perspective, it’s refreshing to hear Prescott say he’s not looking to become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. That’s good, because some of those guys make north of $50 million per season, but rest assured, Prescott won’t be far off.

He’s already earning an average of $40 million per season, but the market rate for an elite quarterback has only increased since he signed his extension back in 2021. While Dallas’ QB may not be looking to reset the market, you can be sure he’ll still be in the top-five of the highest-paid quarterbacks, but as mentioned, he may be willing to structure the deal however the Cowboys prefer in an effort to build the best roster around him.

