NFL insider says Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys return is ‘realistic’ in Week 6 versus Eagles

While there’s been various speculation on the return date of Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, one top NFL insider believes Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles is when the realistic chances of the QB returning to the field begins.

The Cowboys received a big morale boost in Week 2 when replacement signal-caller Cooper Rush was able to help lead the team to a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The win on Sunday helped alleviate some of the pressure on the organization because it is still unclear when exactly Prescott will be able to return from surgery to repair fracture to his thumb.

Ever since the injury occurred in the Cowboys season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there have been different timelines thrown around in regards to the QB for “America’s Team.” Most of it coming from owner Jerry Jones, with his latest suggestion being that a return in two weeks was not completely out of the question.

Dak Prescott is on track for a Week 6 return to Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

However, a new report from NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport reveals that Jones’ latest update on the situation seems a bit far fetched. On Wednesday, Rapoport detailed the actual recovery timeline for Prescott, and what he believes is the window that Dallas fans should focus on as the point at which their star player could be back in uniform.

“‘Overly optimistic’ I believe was the quote from Jerry Jones, as far as Dak Prescott being back in two weeks. That does not seem feasible to me, and based on my understanding, the timeline basically goes like this. It’ll be seven to 10 days for Dak Prescott just to heal the wound. Then about another 10 days to two weeks to reduce the swelling. Then another two to three weeks to make sure that he can grip an NFL football. “That’s essentially the timeline and that does not lead me to two weeks. Now, there’s an outside chance Prescott will be able to play a little after four weeks. That would also be optimistic, but theoretically possible. … The mid-October game against the Eagles would be probably the first realistic time we will see Dak Prescott.”

Week 6 makes a lot of sense as the return point for Prescott and was also the prognosis recently from an orthopedic surgeon on his articular injury. The Cowboys return to action this week on Monday Night Football in a divisional matchup with the undefeated New York Giants.