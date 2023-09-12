A new team may be interested in acquiring Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Taylor didn’t play in the Indianapolis Colts’ season-opening loss to Jacksonville on Sunday. However, there could be a new team that would be interested in acquiring the running back. But before he can be traded he’ll first need to pass a physical. Sunday there was a report from Adam Schefter that Taylor “is going to pass the physical.”

This is the first step that Taylor will have to pass before he can play. The second step will be coming off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. His first game back could be in Indianapolis in Week 5 against Tennessee. That is, of course, if he’s still on the Colts’ roster. Remember that the NFL’s trade deadline is October 31st or three weeks after the first game Taylor’s eligible to play.

Now, that this context has been taken care of there are two significant takeaways from the Colts’ first game of the season. The first is that the team rushed for a total of 65 yards, averaging 2.5 yards per carry. Their leading rusher was rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson with 40 yards on 10 carries. The leading rushing running back was Deon Jackson, with 13 carries for 14 yards.

Without Richardson’s rushing production the Colts would have rushed 16 times for 25 yards (1.5 yards per carry). For his career, Taylor averages 5.1 yards per carry and 89.3 yards per game. You can’t help but think that if he was playing the outcome of the game might very well have gone differently.

There is no question that he is a difference maker and someone that opponents have to specifically game plan for. You have to wonder if a call from Taylor or his agent was made to GM Chris Ballard on Monday asking if they wanted to revisit a contract talk.

Could there be a new trade partner emerging for Jonathan Taylor?

Mykal McEldowney / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite the poor performance, the Colts still may not feel any renewed pressure to meet Taylor’s demands. The team was without running back Zack Moss, who was the projected starter prior to breaking his arm. He could return for Week 2. And if this is indeed the case, then it would lead to the second major takeaway.

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Houston Texans, 25-9, in their opener. However, they did suffer significant injuries, which included running back J.K. Dobbins suffering an Achilles tear that will force him to miss the remainder of the season.

Prior to the season, one of the biggest speculations about a resolution of Taylor’s situation was that a contending team would suffer an injury to their running back and be motivated to make a trade with the Colts. Baltimore fits that description.

Dobbins was also unhappy about entering the final year of his rookie contract without signing an extension. However, Dobbins went the route of a “hold-in”, showing up to practice but not actually practicing. Baltimore also has veteran running back Melvin Gordon on their practice squad, who they plan to elevate to their regular roster.

Ian Rapoport reported a trade could still be possible. There is no question that Taylor is more accomplished than anyone currently on Baltimore’s roster at that position. And just like Colts beat writers were saying about the pairing of Richardson and Taylor, a pairing of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Taylor would be equally impressive and dynamic.

In fact, adding Taylor to Baltimore’s roster could provide them with the most explosive running back they’ve had in some time. It would also significantly lessen the rushing burden of their franchise quarterback. Now, as to what a trade might actually look like, that could be challenging. There were two reports that came out about the Colts asking for Green Bay’s Christian Watson and Miami’s Jaylen Waddle.

Using those two reports as a model, the only two players who would fit the need of a playing-making wide receiver are Rashod Bateman and rookie Zay Flowers. But considering Baltimore’s wide receiver room is as equally barren as the Colts moving one of those guys for Taylor could be a sticking point.

Regardless of what actually happens, the ongoing story and speculation surrounding Jonathan Taylor won’t go away until a) he signs an extension or b) gets traded. However, another poor performance from the Colts’ running backs certainly couldn’t hurt Taylor’s current position either.