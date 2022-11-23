MLB free agency: Colorado Rockies interested in former NL MVP outfielder

MLB free agency is only just beginning. We haven’t seen any blockbuster signings that have left the baseball community in shock quite yet, but the Colorado Rockies, of all teams, could be looking at making a major signing.

The Rockies haven’t reached the postseason since 2018, and based on their 68-94 effort in 2022, they won’t be drastically improving in 2023 without making major changes to the roster.

While this franchise has a lot of needs, they’re also the type of team that must take chances, such as buying low on a player who has sky-high potential. Which could be the line of thinking here.

Related: Top MLB free agents of 2023: Top 45 MLB free agency rankings 2022-’23, including Aaron Judge

Cody Bellinger linked to Colorado Rockies in MLB free agency

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

According to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post, the Rockies are kicking the tires on former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. Non-tendered by the Dodgers at the outset of free agency, Bellinger is now free to join any team.

Cody Bellinger stats (2021-22): .193/.256/.355, 29 home runs, .611 OPS in 900 PAs

The 27-year-old former NL MVP has also been linked to other teams, such as the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays, but the Rockies could make a lot of sense for both parties involved.

Not only is Bellinger a slugger with massive power potential, he’s also a rock-solid outfielder. Playing at Coors Field has its challenges, being an extremely hitter-friendly park, so adding a plus-fielder such as Bellinger could be a perfect fit. Not to mention, the hitter-friendly part sounds like something the two-time former All-Star could use as he hopes to re-ignite his career.

While seeing Bellinger join a division rival would feel weird for everyone, it could make the most sense for the former Dodger, giving him a chance to enact vengeance on his former team each time they face off.

Related: MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating latest free agency news, rumors