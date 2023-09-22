College Football preview: Can Colorado magic continue; Ohio St.-Notre Dame clash and more

Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

We head into the fourth full week of the college season with so many intriguing storylines, many of which could have an impact on how the season ultimately plays out.

Colorado, a team that was 1-11 last season, is capturing the imagination of the nation with flamboyant Pro Football Hall Famer Deion Sanders and his surprising quarterback son Shedeur Sanders now leading the Buffaloes to a 3-0 start and a Top 20 ranking. But season gets decided tougher this week with a trip to Eugene, Ore. to take on the 10th-ranked Oregon Ducks.

A victory against the Ducks, may more so than against national championship runner-up TCU, will let us know just how legit Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are.

But the intrigue doesn’t stop there as we have the rare showdown of traditional football powers Ohio State and Notre Dame this weekend. We also have UCF beginning its Big 12 tenure when the Knights take on Kansas State in a conference opener.

There will be plenty of interesting things to watch this weekend from coast to coast and from north to south. Here are some of the top stories in college football to follow Saturday.

1. Can Colorado Buffaloes keep it going?

Lucas Boland/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have been the best feel-good story in college football so far this season. But to keep it going, the 19th-ranked Buffs must make it through the toughest two-week stretch of the season as they enter into Pac-12 play.

First up is No.10 Oregon and quarterback Bo Nix on the road. Colorado heads into one of college football’s toughest environments – Autzen Stadium – on Saturday and face an explosive Ducks team. And it doesn’t get any easier next week when the Buffaloes host fifth-ranked USC and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams. The Buffaloes will face two NFL-ready quarterbacks without star two-player cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, who was knocked out of last week’s game against Colorado State with a lacerated liver.

Heisman Trophy contender Shedeur Sanders will have to be every bit the smart, accurate and steady quarterback he has been in the first three weeks for the Buffaloes to keep it rolling these next two weeks.

2. Ohio State-Notre Dame’s powerful clash

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

It just seems like Ohio State vs. Notre Dame should be an annual thing. But it isn’t. So this clash is must-see television.

The matchup at Notre Dame Stadium is even more hyped because the sixth-ranked Buckeyes (3-0) and the No. 9 Fighting Irish (4-0) are both ranked in the Top 10 and seem geared for solid seasons. But Saturday’s game will tell us a lot about both programs, as this showdown is their toughest to date.

Ohio State hasn’t been overly impressive in its first three games with quarterback Kyle McCord showing incremental signs of progression. Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, meanwhile, has looked like the real deal after throwing 13 touchdowns with no interceptions and completing 71 percent of his passes through the first four games.

3. This isn’t the same Nick Saban-led Alabama

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide may be the most heavily scrutinized 2-1 after just three games this season. But that’s because we are used to seeing Saban and Crimson Tide dominate and so far they’ve been underwhelming at best.

No.13 Bama takes on No.15 Ole Miss on Saturday and needs to win convincingly to change the narrative that the Tide have fallen off. They entered this week outside of the Top 10 for the first time since 2015 following an unimpressive 17-3 win over South Florida. The defense hasn’t been the typical stout unit Saban has been known for producing and the quarterback play has been lackluster. Sophomore Jalen Milroe will start this week and Ty Simpson will back him up.

4. The return of Jim Harbaugh

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The second-ranked Wolverines get head coach Jim Harbaugh back from his three-game suspension for NCAA rules violations just in time for their Big Ten opener against Rutgers on Saturday. We can debate the timing and length of punishment another day. But for Saturday’s purposes, Harbaugh is back and just in time as the schedule gets serious with a key conference game against an improved Rutgers squad.

Michigan guest head coaches understood the assignment and delivered Harbaugh a 3-0 record against a harmless row of East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. Harbaugh, who will be coaching his 100th game at Michigan on Saturday, claims to be a changed man after being forced to be away for the first three games of the season. We shall see.

5. Heisman Trophy Watch

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

So far this season, the race for college football’s top prize has been all about the quarterbacks. The top names in the Heisman conversation have been reigning Heisman Trophy winner USC quarterback Caleb Williams, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman, Oregon’s Bo Nix, Florida State’s Jordan Travis and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

It’s still early, but Sanders and Nix can create some separation in their head-to-head and Hartman has a big test against Ohio State, which could influence more voters his way with an impressive performance.

Terrance Harris covers college sports for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.