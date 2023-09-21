Several NFL execs expect to speak with Deion Sanders about head coach jobs in 2024

While it was rumored before, it has been confirmed that several NFL executives are sure to speak with Deion Sanders about potential head coach openings before next season.

Deion Sanders was highly respected throughout the NFL for a legendary career as one of the league’s greatest cornerbacks and for a notable run as an analyst for various networks. However, his short yet impressive head coaching tenure has quickly changed how he is now viewed around the league.

Despite no previous head coaching experience, Sanders did surprisingly well over his three years leading Jackson State. However, he has proven that was no fluke as his first season with Colorado has taken the football world by storm. In a matter of three games, the Colorado Buffaloes scored a huge upset over TCU, has been a massive ratings draw on television, and is a ranked team.

The buzz has been huge this season, and it has even led to a large amount of interest from prospective players wanting to play for “Coach Prime.” However, more interesting than that is there were already rumblings around the NFL that Sanders may have serious potential to soon take his talents back to the league as a head coach.

Deion Sanders stats (Career): 188 games, 53 INT, 9 TD, 512 tackles

Well, on Thursday The Athletic’s NFL insider Jeff Howe spoke with executives around the league and received some interesting responses when it comes to Sanders being a head coach in the league sooner than later.

“I’d definitely want to bring him in to hear what he has to say,” an executive told The Athletic. ‘He’s a smart guy and a good coach who has had a lot of early success. You’d want to pick his brain to see if it could translate. He knows how to motivate his players. He’s crushed the transfer portal, and maybe that would carry over into team building through free agency.”

While many talented college football coaches have failed at the next level, including Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer, the various executives believed Deion Sanders’ long history as a star in the NFL separated him from those men. And his ability to communicate with professionals would be key to him having success at the next level.

“I love the energy he creates, and his players respond to it,” one NFL general manager said. “I would think you have to at least sit down and talk with him. He’s a leader, smart, a great marketer, and has the [credibility] as a player and now adding to it as a coach.”

Sanders’ son Shedeur is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. One has to wonder if the idea of following and selecting him at the next level could draw him into the high-risk spot of being an NFL head coach.