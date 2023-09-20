Colorado coach Deion Sanders questions how Shedeur Sanders uses off-field time, asks Tom Brady for help

It seems that Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is getting a little worried about how his quarterback — and son — Shedeur Sanders is using his time away from the field and sought out the help of an NFL legend to remedy the concern.

Over the first three weeks of the college football season, there is no bigger story than the Colorado Buffaloes. The team led by Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders has made headlines with their impressive play and the endless swagger of their head coach. However, the 56-year-old’s son Shedeur has been hugely influential in the team’s 3-0 record this season.

The signal-caller has over 1,200 passing yards and 10 touchdowns so far this season and is quickly pushing his name into the Heisman Trophy debate for 2023. But the younger Sanders does play in a different era than his father and actually makes millions due to the ability to now be compensated for his name, image, and likeness.

It seems that the head coach may be starting to get a little worried about his QB wasting his time on buying and using expensive toys instead of focusing on football during the season.

Deion Sanders asks Tom Brady to help his son with off-the-field priorities

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders and his son made an appearance on a Tuesday edition of the “Let’s Go!” podcast, which is co-hosted by NFL icon Tom Brady. During the conversation, Sanders asked the New England Patriots great, “Tom, do you think a college kid needs a Phantom, like a Rolls-Royce?” A question his son jumped in by clarifying, “No, it’s not a Phantom. It’s a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.”

While Brady surely can appreciate the beauty in a luxury vehicle, he sent a clear message to the younger Sanders when he replied by saying, “I think he needs to get his [butt] in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible. … Less time in the car and more time in the film room.”

It is interesting that the Colorado head coach put his son on the spot in such a public way. But maybe he does have some worries that Shedeur Sanders’ newfound fame and wealth could steer him in the wrong direction and away from doing some big things with the opportunities in front of him on the field in 2023.

The Buffs compete in a massive game against the Oregon Ducks this weekend in a battle of two teams in our latest college football rankings.