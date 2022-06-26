Colin Kaepernick’s agent responds to Warren Sapp claiming QB’s Raiders workout was a disaster

After five seasons of trying to get back in the NFL, Colin Kaepernick went through a workout for the Las Vegas Raiders just over a month ago, on May 25.

Shortly after the workout, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted a couple of positive notes, saying Kaepernick’s arm strength and conditioning stood out.

Was told two things stood out in Colin Kaepernick’s workout with Raiders: Arm strength and good overall conditioning. Workout was largely considered a positive. Let’s see where it goes from here. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 26, 2022

While it didn’t lead to a signing, and coach Josh McDaniels didn’t offer any details about the workout, the general response around the league was that Colin K’s Raiders workout went well.

But not according to Hall of Fame former Raiders defensive tackle Warren Sapp.

Warren Sapp calls Colin Kaepernick’s workout a ‘disaster’

In a recent appearance on VladTV, Sapp said he heard a few things about Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the Raiders and he didn’t hold back.

“I heard it was a disaster. I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out.” Warren Sapp on Colin Kaepernick’s Raiders workout

Sapp’s suggestions are the first to hint at Kaepernick’s workout not going well. He doesn’t mention who he talked to, or how he gained access to this information. Sure, he’s a former Raider, but can anyone else corroborate these claims?

The first person to chime in on the subject is Kaepernick’s agent, who, once again, doesn’t agree with Sapp.

Colin Kaepernick’s agent refutes Sapp’s claims

As expected, it didn’t take long for someone to deny Sapp’s statement, with Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nalley providing his two cents to Pro Football Talk via text.

“I guess Warren didn’t talk to the general manager or the head coach. I spoke to the G.M. [Dave Ziegler] several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same. I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team.”

Between Sapp, who’s hearing his information second-hand, and Nalley, who would have a good indication of how the workout went, because he was likely there. Of course, Nalley has every reason to help boost his client’s public perception, so it’s basically his job to do damage control, denying claims like Sapp made too.

Was Kaepernick’s workout a disaster? Who knows, the guy hasn’t played NFL football in five years, he’s expected to be a bit rusty, but we’ve heard far more reports suggesting Kaepernick held his own. Whether that leads to an eventual signing or not remains to be seen, but he appears closer than ever to getting a second chance.

