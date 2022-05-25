Reports: Raiders host QB Colin Kaepernick for workout

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a workout Wednesday, ESPN and NFL Network reported.

Kaepernick, 34, last played in the NFL in 2016, the year in which he took a knee during the national anthem as a protest against racism and police brutality.

While Kaepernick had continually expressed a desire to play again, and even met with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, he was not given an on-field opportunity by NFL teams. In 2020, commissioner Roger Goodell pleaded with teams to give the Nevada product another chance.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision,” Goodell told ESPN at the time. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that.”

Kaepernick has thrown for 12,271 career yards and 72 touchdowns against 30 interceptions, completing 59.8 percent of his passes. He’s also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 scores. He led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII following the 2012 season.

In March, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett offered to run routes for Kaepernick during his private workouts. Kaepernick had just posted to social media that he missed working with NFL-caliber wide receivers when Lockett made himself available.

Last month, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh offered Kaepernick a chance to work out during halftime of the Wolverines’ spring game. The 15-minute session was broadcast on Big Ten Network.

At the time, Kaepernick again expressed the desire to work out for an NFL team.

“I can help make you a better team, I can help you win games,” Kaepernick told WXYZ Detroit. “I know right now the situation likely won’t allow me to come in, step into a starting role. I know I’ll be able to work my way to that though and show that very quickly.

“So to the teams that have questions, more than anything I would say I’d love to come in for a work out. I’d love to sit down with you and have that conversation about how I could help you be a better team.”

–Field Level Media