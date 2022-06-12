Michael Vick predicts Colin Kaepernick NFL return in 2022

There’s been a lot of talk about free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick returning to the NFL for the 2022 season. The Super Bowl signal caller has not suited up in a game since New Year’s Day of 2017 when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick, 34, just recently worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders and is said to have multiple teams interested in his services.

In talking about Kaepernick recently, fellow former NFL quarterback Michael Vick predicted that the former will return the NFL this coming season. “I think it will happen in due time, Vick told Outkick.

“He’s been out the league a couple years and he hasn’t played in a long time, it’d probably be smart to just come in in a backup role, and just play that backup role for two or three years. And, when you get an opportunity to start, you show that you can play. You win a series of games. You win five or six games.” Michael Vick on Colin Kaepernick

A former No. 1 overall pick of the Atlanta Falcons, Vick knows full well about being out of the league and returning after a long absence.

He didn’t play in 2007 and 2008 after a conviction in a dog fighting scandal led to a prison sentence. Vick then returned as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 and ended up playing parts of seven more seasons in the NFL.

Colin Kaepernick set to return to the NFL?

Prior to working out for the Raiders last month, team owner Mark Davis made news by suggesting that Kaepernick deserves another shot.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick. He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.” Mark Davis on Colin Kaepernick

As you likely already know, some believe that Kaepernick was black-balled by the NFL for initiating the now-famous national anthem protests in the summer of 2016. While he ended up playing a full season with San Francisco while protesting police brutality and race-based inequality, Kaepernick has not seen the gridiron since.

Colin Kaepernick stats (2016): 59% completion, 2,241 passing yards, 468 rushing yards, 18 total TD, 4 INT, 90.7 QB rating

On the field, there’s a number of teams who could use someone of Kaepernick’s ilk as a backup. He’s also willing to accept said role.

As for the Raiders, Kaepernick would be seen as an upgrade over the likes of Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens behind Derek Carr.

The same could be said about several other teams around the NFL. That includes Kaepernick’s former 49ers squad once they move off Jimmy Garoppolo. Once he’s traded, Nate Sudfeld and Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy would be the only quarterbacks on San Francisco’s roster behind Trey Lance.

Vick’s former Falcons team could also make some sense. Atlanta traded franchise legend Matt Ryan during the spring. Right now, veteran journeyman Marcus Mariota is slated to start with rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder backing him up.

These are just a few of the teams that could use Kaepernick heading into the 2022 NFL season. There’s plenty more that we didn’t mention here.

Either way, it’s looking more and more like Colin Kaepernick will sign with an NFL team this summer. Where that might be is anyone’s best guess. It’s certainly a top storyline during a slow part on the league calendar.

