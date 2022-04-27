Colin Kaepernick to the Las Vegas Raiders? Owner Mark Davis supports the idea

As you likely already know, former Super Bowl quarterback Colin Kaepernick is attempting to make a comeback.

Kaepernick, 34, last suited up in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers back in 2016. That summer saw him initiate the now-infamous national anthem protests around the league, placing racism within American society and justice system on the front burner.

Since then, Kaepernick has been a lightning rod around the political world. He also settled a lawsuit against the NFL and its teams claiming that they have conspired to keep him from playing.

With rumors of teams potentially now being interested in Kaepernick, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke on the possibility of the former Super Bowl quarterback heading to Sin City. In the process, he seemed more than open to the idea.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick. He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.” Mark Davis on Colin Kaepernick, via NBC Sports Bay Area

Does Colin Kaepernick to the Las Vegas Raiders make sense?

Vegas just recently signed starting quarterback Derek Carr to a massive contract extension. He’s obviously going to be the starter moving forward.

With that said, there’s certainly a need behind him on the depth chart. Marcus Mariota departed in free agency to replace Matt Ryan with the Atlanta Falcons. Veteran journeymen Nick Mullens and Garrett Gilbert are behind him on the depth chart. From a pure on-field perspective, Kaepernick would be a major upgrade.

Colin Kaepernick stats (career): 60% completion, 12,271 passing yards, 2,300 rushing yards, 85 total TD,0 INT, 88.9 rating

In his last season with San Francisco back in 2016, Kaepernick tallied 18 total touchdowns against four interceptions despite leading the talent-stricken team to a 1-10 record in 11 starts.

