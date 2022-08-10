Cleveland Browns announce debut date for Deshaun Watson

Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the NFL season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. We’re still awaiting the ruling of the NFL’s appeal on the matter, as they’re aiming for a lengthier suspension. It is unknown when we’ll hear more about Watson’s future status for the 2022-23 regular season.

What we do know, is that while Watson won’t be suiting up for the first six regular season games, he’s still eligible for preseason play.

The Cleveland Browns kick off their preseason on Friday, August 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. To this point, head coach Kevin Stefanski still hadn’t announced whether Watson would see time in the preseason or not.

While the QB has been practicing with the first-team offense in training camp, there had been no inclination that the team was planning to play him in the preseason, as there’s also an urgency to get backup and the presumed fill-in starter, Jacoby Brissett some live reps with the ones, as well.

But now we know Stefanski’s plans.

According to Ian Rapoport, Watson is scheduled to start on Friday vs the Jags. It will be Watson’s first game action with his new team, and also his first time stepping back onto an NFL field since January 3, 2021.

What to expect from Deshaun Watson on Friday

Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

As mentioned, it’s been a year and a half since Watson has taken the field. Sure, he’s been practicing all summer, but I doubt he’s been hit once.

Expect some rust out of the QB as the pace speeds up in live action. Not only does he have to get used to the timing of his new receivers, he also has to be reminded of what it’s like to be pounded into the turf again.

Who knows what will happen from here, but Browns fans are just days away from catching a glimpse of what their new starting quarterback of the future can do. When he makes his official, regular season debut is another matter that we’ll have to wait on.