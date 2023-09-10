Christian McCaffrey proves he’s the NFL’s best RB with amazing TD run

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers were dominating the Pittsburgh Steelers to open their season Sunday afternoon.

San Francisco found itself up 20-0 late in the second quarter before Pittsburgh drove down the field 95 yards to gain some momentum at the end of the second quarter.

Or so they thought.

San Francisco received the opening kickoff and started at their own 35-yard line. On the very first play from scrimmage to open the second quarter, McCaffrey took it the distance for 65 yards and a touchdown. It was a combination of great running from CMC and blocking from the 49ers down the field.

By virtue of this run, McCaffrey had put up 131 yards and a touchdown on 14 touches. It’s the dynamic playmaking ability the San Francisco 49ers knew they got when the acquired the star running back from the Carolina Panthers last October.

Now opening his first full season in San Francisco, McCaffrey is showing exactly why he’s a perfect fit in Northern California.