Chicago White Sox expected to hire former MLB player as team GM soon

It was just a week ago when the Chicago White Sox hit the reset button, firing their GM and VP of team operations. The organization spent a bit of time identifying candidates, but now, the White Sox are already preparing to make a new hire.

According to A.J. Pierzynski, the White Sox are expected to hire former ballplayer Chris Getz to fill their GM vacancy. He broke the news while on the ‘Foul Territory’ podcast on Tuesday afternoon.

Getz, 39, played seven seasons in MLB, spending six of them in the American League Central, where he’ll now take over GM duties of the White Sox. He even started his career with the Sox after being a fourth-round pick back in 2005. Getz would play two seasons in Chicago before joining the Kansas City Royals for four seasons. He’d retire after one year with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014 at the age of 30.

Now, the former infielder takes on a new challenge, making roster decisions for an entire professional baseball organization, but it’s in a place he’s already familiar with. Getz not only played two seasons in Chicago, but he’s also currently the team’s assistant general manager, giving him plenty of on-the-job experience already.

While being a former ballplayer will give him a head start on being able to relate to the athletes on the payroll, Getz will now focus on trying to figure out how to turn a team with 80+ losses into a winner.

