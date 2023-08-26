4 Chicago White Sox general manager candidates reportedly emerge

The Chicago White Sox were one of the most active sellers at the MLB trade deadline, shipping off key players for prospects to help rebuild the farm system. Weeks later, the White Sox actively looking to find a replacement for the general manager who made all of those deals.

Chicago fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn, delivering much-needed change for the front office. While the search for a new leader of baseball operations is just underway, a few top candidates have emerged for Chicago.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network revealed three candidates who are reportedly in the mix to become Chicago’s next general manager. Former Houston Astros general manager James Click, Philadelphia Phillies executive Preston Mattingly and White Sox assistant general manager Chris Getz are three of the top options. However, there’s another name to keep an eye on.

During an appearance on MLB Network, Morosi also noted to keep an eye on Washington Nationals president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo. While Washington wants to keep him, his contract is expiring and he is a Chicago native who began his career as a scout with the White Sox.

Unsurprisingly, there is plenty of buzz behind Getz. The 39-year-old played for the White Sox (2008-’09), came up in their farm system and then joined the organization following his retirement in 2014. With Tony La Russa involved in the search, there’s a realistic chance an internal candidate like Getz is hired.

Click would be an outstanding hire for Chicago. The 45-year-old came up in the Tampa Bay Rays organization (2005-’19), working in one of the best front offices in MLB. After taking over as the Astros’ general manager in 2020, he helped the team in a World Series and significantly improved their roster and player development.

Rizzo would be another welcome addition, especially for a team with a farm system that still needs to be prepared. While Rizzo would likely oversee a small rebuild in Chicago, hiring him would be a positive step forward for the White Sox. However, his asking price might ultimately rule out the possibility.