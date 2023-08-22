Chicago White Sox clean house, fire GM Rick Hahn and VP Ken Williams

With just two playoff appearances since back in 2008, the Chicago White Sox are now looking to start anew. White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf announced on Tuesday that they have fired general manager Rick Hahn and executive vice president Ken Williams effective immediately.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long-term relationships at the White Sox,” Reinsdorf announced in a statement, via the team’s official website. “Ken is like a son to me and I will always consider him a member of my family. I want to thank Ken and Rick for all they have done for the Chicago White Sox winning the 2005 World Series and reaching the postseason multiple times during their tenures.”

This move comes with Chicago at 49-76 on the season and in the midst of a stretch that has seen the team lose 27 of its past 39 games.

Ken Williams has been with the White Sox’ organization since all the way back in 1992 when he was hired as a scout. The former MLB player was promoted to special assistant to Reinsdorf back in 1994. In October of 2000, he was named the White Sox’ general manager. During his time as the chief decision maker in Chicago, the Sox earned a mere five playoff appearances. The high-water mark during that span was a sweep of the Houston Astros in the 2005 World Series.

As for Rick Hahn, he joined the White Sox’ organization back in 2002 and was promoted to general manager back in October of 2012.

Chicago White Sox start anew with front office shake up

“Ultimately, the well-worn cliche that professional sports is results-oriented is correct,” Reinsdorf said in his statement. “While we have enjoyed successes as an organization and were optimistic heading into the competitive window of this rebuild, this year has proven to be very disappointing for us all on many levels. This has led me to the conclusion that the best decision for the organization moving forward is to make a change in our baseball department leadership.”

Chicago does have some young stars to build around moving forward, including first baseman Andrew Vaughn, outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and ace pitcher Dylan Cease. Whoever is tasked with rebuilding this team into a contender, however, will face a tough task.

For his part, Reinsdorf continues to receive criticism in the Windy City for overseeing the White Sox’ sinking ship. His next decision as it relates to who will head things in the front office will certainly be placed under a microscope.