Chicago Bears reportedly likely to trade down in 2024 NFL Draft: A look at 4 options

The Chicago Bears are mere days away from making Caleb Williams their franchise quarterback. Selecting No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, the former USC star will be Chicago’s pick when the team finds itself on the clock Thursday evening.

There is absolutely no drama on that front. The larger question is what Chicago will do with its second first-round pick (ninth overall). General manager Ryan Pace and Co. have only two other picks after the first round (75th and 122nd overall).

There is now an expectation that Chicago will move down from the ninth selection to acquire more assets later in the NFL Draft.

“Other teams have gotten the sense that Chicago will try to move down given their dearth of picks,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated on the Bears’ plans.

It makes perfect sense to move this selection unless one of the top wide receivers are available to the Bears. Others think they could go in that direction to help provide Williams more weapons.

Remember, Chicago acquired star wide receiver Keenan Allen in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the offseason. He’ll team up with fellow Pro Bowler D.J. Moore to provide Williams with two elite-level receivers in the passing game.

Chicago Bears trade options in 2024 NFL Draft

It’s really going to be all about how the board plays out. If one of the top quarterbacks is still available at nine, Chicago will be able to land a nice bounty by moving back some. The Minnesota Vikings (11th), Denver Broncos (12th) and Las Vegas Raiders (13th) have all been linked to potential trade ups for a quarterback.

Outside of that possibility, the Bears could receive interest from teams looking to add at other positions. Here’s a look at some options.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikes have primarily been linked to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He’s largely expected to be the fourth signal caller off the board behind Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. If Chicago can add a couple mid-round selections by just moving down a couple spots, it would make sense.

Denver Broncos: The Broncos’ acquisition of Zach Wilson in a trade with the New York Jets does very little to change the dynamics. Head coach Sean Payton and Co. are still looking to trade up for a quarterback. Much like the Vikings, they have been linked to McCarthy. Should he fall, moving up to nine for the former Wolverines standout makes sense.

Las Vegas Raiders: It’s not yet known what new Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has planned at quarterback. Vegas signed Gardner Minshew to compete with youngster Aidan O’Connell. Even then, the Raiders have been linked to potential trade-up scenarios. They are said to be high on Jayden Daniels. Though, he’s unlikely to fall beyond the Washington Commanders at two.