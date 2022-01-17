Chicago Bears could trade Justin Fields after just one season?

The Chicago Bears are going through the rounds trying to find a new power duo to lead the charge after firing head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace.

The wholesale changes come after a sorely disappointing 6-11 season in the Windy City. They also come with 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields potentially set to take over as the Bears’ franchise quarterback. Or not.

Mike Sando of The Athletic talked with an unnamed coach recently who indicated that the Bears’ job is highly desirable due to the roster construction and the fact that Fields could be traded. You read that right. Traded.

“From a roster construction standpoint, Chicago is a very desirable location if you ask me, including the fact that you could possibly trade (Justin) Fields,” a coach told Sando.

That seems to be highly unlikely on the surface. Sure Fields struggled as a rookie, but a lot of that had to do with the presence of Nagy calling plays and injuries to Bears skill-position players.

Would the Chicago Bears really trade Justin Fields?

There’s is a scenario in which Chicago does indeed move off Fields. It’s all about who the team brings in to be its next head coach and general manager. Neither individual would have a built-in relationship with the former Ohio State star.

Then again, Chicago’s previous brass exhausted a ton of draft capital to move up to the No. 11 pick with the New York Giants for Fields last April. That included yielding a 2022 first-round selection (eighth overall). It would certainly be a bitter pill to swallow.

Justin Fields stats: 58.9% completion, 1,870 passing yards, 420 rushing yards, nine touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 73.2 rating

Those are obviously some terrible numbers from Fields. More often than not, he looked like a raw quarterback incapable of taking regular-season snaps. Perhaps, that’s what the thinking might be behind the scenes for the Chicago Bears.

Again, it’s all about the front office and head coach dynamic. Reports indicate that Chicago’s brass wants to hire a general manager and have that individual bring in a head coach.

Chicago Bears head coach, general manager candidates

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has been linked to the Bears’ opening after interviewing with the team late last week. There’s also a possibility that Chicago kicks the tires on Jim Harbaugh, who played for the team under Mike Ditka the last time this organization was widely relevant on the broader NFL stage.

As for potential Chicago Bears general manager candidates, Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds is seen as a top-end candidate. Former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith is also being bandied about a lot.

Smith’s name is interesting in that his final draft as the Texans’ general manager included the selection of Deshaun Watson in the first round. of the annual event in 2017. As you likely already know, Watson will be traded from the Texans within the next two months should his ongoing sexual misconduct cases be settled in the Pro Bowl quarterback’s favor.

Watson was also linked to Flores before the head coach was fired by Miami. In fact, Flores’ stance on Watson is one of the primary reasons he was fired.

This adds a whole new layer to the idea that the Chicago Bears could look to move off Justin Fields after just one season. At the very least, it’s an interesting backdrop in the Windy City.

