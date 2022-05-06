Charles Oliveira stripped of lightweight title day before UFC 274 defense after missing weight

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC has stripped their reigning lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, of his title after he missed weight by a half-pound for his championship bout on Saturday night.

Oliveira, 32, was originally scheduled to face No. 1 contender Justin Gaethje for his 155-pound title on May 7, inside Phoenix’s Footprint Center. However, there has been a major shift in that booking. The Brazilian will still be fighting at UFC 274, but he won’t be doing so as a champion or take the title home with him if he is victorious.

On Friday morning, the lightweight champion was unable to make his contracted weight of 155-pounds. After two separate attempts, and an hour break to cut the half-pound he was over the limit, Oliveira weighed in at 155.5 pounds. Making him ineligible for the bout.

While combat sports history has seen hundreds of instances like that, and new contracts being created on the spot and at new weights, this rarely happens with title fights.

Charles Oliveira misses weight for UFC 274 title fight

Charles Oliveira has missed weight on his second attempt. 155.5lbs. He will be stripped of his UFC Lightweight Championship. Unbelievable drama here. #UFC274pic.twitter.com/0mKQy9oUoo — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 6, 2022

It seems the UFC — and maybe even Gaethje — were unwilling to reschedule the bout. It is now being reported that Oliveira will be stripped of his title and fight nonetheless tomorrow night. If the American wins he will become the new UFC lightweight champion. However, if “do Bronx” is victorious, the championship will remain vacated.

It is a stunning development for Oliveira who just earned the title almost exactly a year ago with a second-round technical knockout of Michael Chandler — who also competes at UFC 274. He then defended the title successfully in Dec. against Dustin Poirier and was looking to make his second defense on May 7.

For Gaethje, a former interim lightweight titlist, this will be his second chance at the lineal division title. He came up short in a unification bout against one-time champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Oct. 2020. He’s fought once since. That being a Nov. unanimous decision win against Chandler in a bout that was viewed by most as the 2021 fight of the year.