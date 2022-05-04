Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev expected to headline UFC Fight Night card on July 9

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev — a bout that was booked and fell through on two separate occasions earlier this year — has been rebooked to take place on a UFC Fight Night card in July.

On Wednesday night, ESPN MMA insider Brett Okamoto reported that a matchup between the seventh and eighth-ranked fighters on the Sportsnaut UFC lightweight rankings is close to being finalized by the UFC.

“Rebooked. Not official, but UFC close to finalizing RDA vs. Rafael Fiziev as its main event for a UFC Fight Night on July 9,” Okamoto wrote in a tweet.

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev booked for the third time this year

The July 9 card does not have an official location or venue, but the event will reportedly feature the return of Octagon veterans Said Nurmagomedov, Antonina Schevchenko, Cynthia Calvillo, and Nina Nunes.

Rafael dos Anjos record: 31-13 (5 knockouts, 10 submissions)

Fiziev vs dos Anjos was originally set to headline a UFC Fight Night card in February until visa issues forced “Atman” out of the date, and the matchup was rescheduled to take place a month later at UFC 272. However, that too was scrapped after Fiziev again could not make the fight. This time due to testing positive for COVID-19.

The Brazilian MMA great remained on the card and instead fought Renato Moicano in a five-round non-title bout. The former lightweight champion was victorious and earned a second straight win back in the division after ending an eight-fight stint at welterweight. Dos Anjos went 4-4 competing at 170-pounds.

Rafael Fiziev record: 11- (7 knockouts, 1 submission)

Fiziev is one of the hottest fighters and fastest-rising talents in the weight class. After losing his promotional debut in Apr. 2019, he has won five straight. During his streak of victories, he has scored decisive wins over skilled fighters like Bobby Green, Moicano, and Brad Riddell. However, his July bout with RDA will be by far his most high-profile opportunity yet in the Octagon.