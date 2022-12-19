Chaim Bloom’s decision-making reportedly being questioned in Boston Red Sox front office

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox have always been known to take a calculated approach when it comes to assembling their roster. Boston’s chief baseball officer, Chaim Bloom, seems to be taking that methodology to the next level.

This year during MLB free agency, fans have seen several high-profile players come off the board, in some cases to division rivals, with the New York Yankees continuing to be big spenders.

Making matters worse, the Red Sox even let Xander Bogaerts leave town, signing an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres. Bogaerts left despite wanting to stay in Boston, trying to negotiate an extension before the 2022 season got underway. Even during the offseason, the Red Sox tried to re-open contract talks, but reportedly only offered a six-year deal, estimated to be about $160 million.

These discussions ultimately did not go well for the BoSox, and Bogaerts even appeared to call out his former team during his opening press conference with the Padres. In response to contract discussions with their shortstop breaking down, Bloom said “There are a couple of regrets.”

That feeling seems to be echoed by other members of the Red Sox front office, after also seeing Mookie Betts traded from the team two years ago.

Chaim Bloom’s approach is costing Boston Red Sox

With many of the top MLB free agents already signed, questions are beginning to arise from within Boston’s front office. According to ESPN, Bloom’s “decision-making process” is causing skepticism among other Red Sox officials.

In fact, one member of the front office even reportedly said Bloom’s mindset causes the Red Sox to miss out on opportunities in free agency.

“One front-office official said Bloom’s deliberate process toward making moves — asking many people for their input before making a decision — can put the Red Sox in a position to fall behind, reacting to other teams versus setting the market.” Anonymous Boston Red Sox front office member on Chaim Bloom

While these concerns are apparently arising from within the organization, execs from other baseball organizations also wonder if “Bloom can be decisive enough to make moves.”

Meanwhile, when it came to adding Boston’s biggest signing this offseason, Masataka Yoshida, agent Scott Boras noted the Red Sox were “very aggressive”, but with Bogaerts, not so much. Other baseball execs took notice of the Yoshida deal, yet the Padres were thrilled to land a new shortstop.

Red Sox fans, well they’re not so thrilled about not only losing big-time talent, but also seemingly largely standing pat in a hectic free agency environment. At this point, who can blame them?