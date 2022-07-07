Carolina Panthers training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

Carolina Panthers training camp 2022 is inching closer by the day, with fans, coaches, and players all getting ready to attend Wofford college for their first look at the team. We’ve got everything you need to know about the Panthers training camp for the 2022 season.

Entering the third year of Matt Rhule’s tenure as head coach, the Panthers are still trying to top five wins in a single season. Will the Panthers be able to find a franchise quarterback out of either Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, or rookie Matt Corral?

Another key focus will be the continued growth of several of their young defenders, such as Derrick Brown. There’s reasons for optimism in Carolina, but is the excitement enough to help push for the postseason?

These are just a couple questions the Panthers will have to uncover the answers to throughout the year. It’s too early to know either way, but that’s what training camp can help determine.

Let’s dive into Sportsnaut’s Carolina Panthers training camp preview, examining everything you need to know from location, schedule and storylines to follow.

Carolina Panthers training camp schedule

The Carolina Panthers will report to training camp on July 26. Here’s the full Panthers training camp schedule for practices open to the public. Though it should be noted, times and dates are subject to change, depending on weather.

Carolina Panthers training camp location

For the 26th year in franchise history, the Panthers will attend training camp at Wofford college, located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. But the Panthers have held camp at a few different locations in their time. Here is the full history of where the Panthers training camps have taken place in the franchise’s history, via Pro Football Reference.

1995-2019, 2022 – Wofford College – Spartanburg, South Carolina

2021 – Gibbs Stadium – Spartanburg, South Carolina

2020 – Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina

Can you go to Panthers training camp?

Yes, 12 practices will be open to the public. The first practice begins at 10:30 AM on July 27. Practices are free to attend. If you have any other questions about attending Panthers practice, the team has posted a list of FAQs, where you’ll likely find your answer.

2022 Fan Fest Celebration

On Thursday, August 11, the Panthers will host their 2022 Fan Fest Celebration at Bank of America Stadium. Tickets for this event go on sale on July 13 through the Panthers’ official website.

Storylines for Carolina Panthers training camp

Here are the top storylines and Panthers position battles to follow in training camp this summer.

The battle for starting quarterback: Mayfield vs Darnold

Whether it’s Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Matt Corral or someone else under center for the Panthers in 2022, they have to be better than the QB production they got in 2021.

Panthers QB stats in 2021: 58.1% completion rate, 3,573 passing yards, 14 TD, 21 INT

Both Mayfield and Darnold are former top-three picks, but neither have shown the consistency needed to be a franchise elevator yet. They’ll presumably both be given a shot to land the full-time starting gig for the Panthers, but Mayfield may have the upper leg, since he’s the one who was most recently acquired, indicating the front office isn’t too confident in Darnold’s abilities.

Then again, Darnold has the experience in Carolina, but with a new offensive system being implemented anyway now that Ben McAdoo is the coordinator, they may be on even ground. Whoever wins the starting quarterback role, isn’t likely to make all 17 starts.

Developing a stable of weapons for QB1

No matter who’s throwing the pigskin in 2022, the Panthers will have to get more production out of their receiver group. D.J. Moore is their top established pass-catcher, and after racking up 1,157 receiving yards a year ago, that won’t change in 2022.

The rest of the group leaves much to be desired, with Robby Anderson starting 16 games, but only managing 519 receiving yards. That won’t get it done. But the Panthers predicted this before last year, which is why they selected Terrace Marshall in the second round out of LSU. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to have much luck as a rookie, totaling 138 yards in 13 games.

Entering year two, Marshall is expected to command a larger target share, but just how much will depend on his development. Needless to say, Anderson’s reps are there for the taking if he doesn’t put forth a better effort this season.

Piecing together a better offensive line

One of the biggest reasons the Panthers failed last year was due to their poor offensive line play, giving up the fifth-most sacks as a team in 2021. After becoming the sixth overall pick in April, left tackle Ikem Ekwonu figures to at least help patch their holes up front, but we don’t know just how capable he’ll be as a first-year pro. Training camp battles against Brian Burns should give up a fair glimpse of his transition to the pros.

Aside from Ekwonu, can Brady Christensen be the team’s starting left guard, forming a strong blindside for whoever’s set to start at QB? Adding Bradley Bozeman should help solidify the interior and Taylor Moton is a fixture at right tackle, but how this entire unit gels will be paramount to this organization’s success moving forward.

Watching the secondary become a force

The Panthers clearly place a high amount of value on having a formidable secondary. We’ve seen several of their investments in the position group over the past few years, but we haven’t seen them all on the field at the same time just yet.

That should change this season. CJ Henderson, after being acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a mid-season trade, only played 10 games. This came after Jaycee Horn suffered three broken bones in his foot, causing talented first-year pro to miss 14 games.

Horn has the potential to be a shutdown corner, Jeremy Chinn has flashed Pro Bowl potential too. Can Henderson join the talented defensive backs?

Aside from that potentially devastating trio, newcomer Xavier Woods figures to provide additional stability at the position, giving this unit much more potential heading into next season.

The continued growth of the front seven should only help make the secondary’s coverage jobs even easier. We’ll see how it all comes together, but defensive coordinator Phil Snow should have a lot of chess pieces to play with this fall.