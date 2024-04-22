Top 2024 NFL Draft prospect reveals he might be the Carolina Panthers selection at No. 33

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers have the 33rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft order, preventing them from landing one of the top prospects this year despite having the worst record in the NFL. However, Carolina might already know who it wants to kick off the second round.

Carolina doesn’t have its first-round pick, No. 1 overall, because it packaged it as part of last offseason’s blockbuster trade to move up and select quarterback Bryce Young. While the Panthers likely would’ve traded down if they still had the original pick, they now must find a way to rebuild one of the worst NFL rosters without it.

Unfortunately for Carolina, many of the best talent it would want to target will be long gone by the time it’s on the clock. However, among the Panthers draft needs in 2024 is wide receiver and one intriguing prospect seems to believe he’s destined to play for Carolina.

In an interview with John Crumpler of The Texans Wire, South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Xavier Legette said he’s been told by the Panthers that they will draft him if he’s available with the 33rd overall pick.

“I’ve met with the Panthers 4 or 5 times… They keep telling me that if I’m sitting at (pick) 33 they’re going to take me.” Xavier Legette on his interest from the Carolina Panthers

It’s not uncommon for NFL teams to make promises to prospects. In many cases, it will occur near the top of the first round with a club telling a player they will draft them if they are still on the board. That promise then shaps what other clubs a team works out with during the pre-draft process.

Xavier Legette stats: 71 receptions, 1,255 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 17.7 yards per catch

Unless one of the NFL Draft records for most wide receivers drafted in Round 1 is broken, Legette will likely be available at the 33rd overall pick. However, that could also prove to be a very valuable selection in a deep class. It will generate plenty of trade offers from other NFL teams, which the Panthers will field given the number of needs on their roster and their limited draft capital.

For now, however, the Panthers’ feedback to Legette and the level of interest they’ve shown in the 6-foot-1 wide receiver suggests he will be the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night.