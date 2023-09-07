Forget Da Bears, D.J. Reed thinks New York Jets’ defense ‘can be historical’

Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets defense have high expectations entering the 2023 NFL season. And if that unit hits those lofty goals, the Jets may very well be legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season.

In fact, it can be argued that as the defense goes, so will the Jets. Aaron Rodgers is their most important player and should greatly improve the offense. But the Jets backbone is its defense, No. 4 in the NFL last season and perhaps even better this season.

“That’s the goal, to be the No. 1 defense in the NFL,” Williams said during training camp. “We’ve got the guys in our room, guys who had phenomenal talent last year and are getting better every single day now, who can be better than they were last year.

“We’ve got guys who haven’t even scratched the surface last year who can be better.”

Cornerback D.J. Reed said last week he believes the Jets defense can be historically great if they approach things the right way.

“I am very confident,” Reed said. “I feel like we have the potential to be the best defense in the NFL, and honestly, I think we can be historical. Not just the best defense in the league, but I think we can have a historical defense like the 1985-1986 Bears, the LOB (Seattle Seahawks ‘Legion of Boom’) in 2013.”

Reed did add this caveat.

“I think we can be that dominant if we put all the things together and we just focus on the now and are deliberate and everyone plays up to their potential,” he said. “I think the sky is the limit for us.”

Plenty of headliners on New York Jets’ defense

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jets return 10 starters on defense. Tony Adams, an undrafted free agent in 2022, is the new starter at safety, replacing veteran Lamarcus Joyner. And Jamien Sherwood is now the third linebacker, replacing Kwon Alexander. However, the Jets typically use their nickelback, Michael Carter II, more than a third linebacker.

So, the continuity is there. And for many of the starters, it’s their third season in this defensive scheme under coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

“Third year in this scheme, you kind of get that confidence and swagger,” defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers said. “We all know what we’re capable of. Now it’s time to go out there and execute.”

Williams is the headliner here, but not the only star. The 25-year-old lineman was an All-Pro last season, setting an NFL career-high with 12 sacks. He was dominant, a game-wrecker against the pass and run.

The Jets were third in the league in pass defense last season, allowing 189.4 yards per game. Williams led an improved pass rush; and Sauce Gardner and Reed did their part as shutdown corners, perhaps the best tandem in the NFL. Gardner led the league in passes defended (20), was first team All-Pro and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

With Jermaine Johnson coming off an outstanding preseason and rookie Will McDonald IV now in the mix coming off the edge, too, the Jets pass rush might be even better this season.

New York did allow 121.6 yards per game on the ground in 2022, tied for 16th in the League. So, veteran Al Woods was brought in to help solidify the interior of the line. Micheal Clemons will move off the edge to play more on the interior to provide a physical presence, as well.

Defense needs to take pressure off Aaron Rodgers

Really the only question marks are Adams and Sherwood, and depth behind them at linebacker and safety.

If this group remains healthy and motivated, it could be again among the best units in the NFL.

And they’ll need to be because it may take a while before Rodgers and the offense begin hitting on all cylinders. Not only is there a new quarterback and offensive coordinator (Nathaniel Hackett) in town, but the starting offensive line didn’t play a single snap together in the preseason, the starting tackles each are coming back from major surgeries and Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook have had extremely limited practice reps at running back approaching Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Oh, and veteran Corey Davis retired late in training camp leaving the Jets with two undrafted free agents (Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee) among the six wide receivers on the roster.

So, it’ll take time for the offense to adjust, though Rodgers should be able to mask some of their deficiencies early on with his quick decision making and precise throws.

Facing teams like the Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the Jets defense will need to be a difference maker early in the season. If New York can generate more turnovers than in 2022, when they were tied for 28th in the NFL with a minus-7 differential, that would go a long way to give the Jets offense better field position and footing. Then leave it to Rodgers to do the rest.

With such a tough schedule, anything less than a dominant season from its defense could submarine the Jets’ hopes in 2023. But if what Williams and Reed say is true, then the Jets should end their 12-year playoff drought and perhaps make a run to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1969.