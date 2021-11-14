WATCH: Cam Newton scores TD on first play in return to the Carolina Panthers

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

It was just a few days ago that the Carolina Panthers brought back former NFL MVP Cam Newton to help the quarterback room following the injury to Sam Darnold.

While Newton did not start Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, he got into the game in quick fashion. That included the former Panthers No. 1 overall pick scoring from two yards out on his first play back as a member of the team.

BEEN WAITING TO TWEET THIS!!!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/KmuwhX4LBZ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 14, 2021

“I’m back,” Newton said into the camera after he scored on a two-yard touchdown run to give his Panthers a 7-0 lead against the heavily favored Cardinals.

For Cam Newton, this is all about his career coming full circle. A first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2011, he played nine seasons with the organization prior to being released ahead of the 2020 season. After playing one year with the New England Patriots, the former Super Bowl signal caller now returns to Carolina as its presumed starter moving forward.

However, it is a bit surprising that he got in a game mere days after signing with the Panthers. XFL alumn P.J. Walker got the start against Arizona. The expectation is that Cam Newton will be under center to start against the Washington Football Team in Week 11.

Either way, this is pretty freaking cool to see.