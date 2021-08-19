NFL world reacts to Cam Newton’s blazing start for New England Patriots in preseason Week 2

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton apparently took it to heart that he hadn’t been named the team’s starter, and took it out on the Philadelphia Eagles in Thursday’s Week 2 preseason matchup.

With all eyes on him as rookie first-round pick Mac Jones waits in the wings to be the Patriots’ long-term QB, Newton balled out in Philadelphia, hitting on eight of his nine passing attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Cam Newton: 8-of-9 for 103 yards, with 1 TD and 0 INT.



He follows up one of his better practices Tuesday with a decisive performance in the game. He looked comfortable.



Now, Mac Jones time. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 20, 2021

The last completion from Newton was a nice touch pass to Jakobi Meyers, who took the crossing route 28 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

It was yet another display of Newton appearing more comfortable in the Patriots’ offense entering his second season with the team. ESPN Stats & Info’s anecdote about Newton’s downfield throwing is especially relevant in that context:

Cam Newton completed 3 passes of at least 10 air yards in New England's 2nd series today.



Newton only completed 3 passes of 10+ air yards in a single drive twice in all of 2020, both against Seattle in Week 2. pic.twitter.com/Wh3dToo3d2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 20, 2021

Although the Eagles were missing key starters on their defensive line, they were still putting pressure on Newton, causing him to step up in the pocket and slide around to make throws in rhythm.

In years past, the former NFL MVP has rightly had the tendency to take off running. Whether it was protecting himself during a low-stakes exhibition contest, or a sign of true growth, Newton stood in the pocket, easily moved around when the pressure was on, and confidently delivered strikes all over the field.

Even though Newton signed with New England very late last offseason, he still managed a 7-8 record as a starter with a dearth of skill position talent at his disposal. Plus, he came down with COVID-19 during the season, and wasn’t quite right thereafter.

So, if Newton is the leader and consummate teammate the Patriots have been raving about since he got there, it stands to reason he’ll be much better in 2021.

To reiterate: No need to overreact to what happens in the preseason, but the unique circumstances of Newton’s situation from last year, the heavy criticism he’s taken and Jones’ presence factor in here. It was a pressure situation, and Newton stood and delivered.

Who will be the best QB from the 2021 NFL Draft? Pick from these top college Quarterbacks: * These are the top-ranked QBs heading into the NFL 2021 Draft. Trevor Lawrence Zach Wilson Mac Jones Justin Fields

Email * (Enter your email to see the results + subscribe to the Sportsnaut NFL daily newsletter for free).

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Are the Patriots going to make the postseason in 2021? Read our NFL playoff predictions now

NFL world praises Cam Newton for strong preseason showing vs. Eagles

Cam Newton is dialed in 🚀

pic.twitter.com/2iDxSpW774 — PFF (@PFF) August 19, 2021

Cam Newton is playing really well right now. Extremely accurate, zip on the ball and great pocket presence. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 20, 2021

Cam Newton tonight pic.twitter.com/iBCb8SlmLZ — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 20, 2021

This is the best Cam Newton has ever looked in a Pats uniform and I'm not even sure there's a close second. — Matt McCarthy (@MattMcCarthy985) August 20, 2021

Told @AdamSchein today I wanted to see consistent, veteran-level play from Cam Newton tonight. One quarter in there's no question who's the best player on the field. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 20, 2021

Cam Newton threw in rhythm that last series. That's what Josh McDaniels wants, and something we didn't see a ton of last year from Cam. That's the comfort level in this offense we've been talking about for the better part of the summer. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 20, 2021

Cam Newton playing like this my god i'm in love all over again pic.twitter.com/dh2fZvy0kF — PP👑 (@PrinceAquaa) August 20, 2021

See where the Patriots rank in our latest NFL power rankings