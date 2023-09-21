Carolina Panthers make grim announcement on Bryce Young’s status for Week 3

Bryce Young hasn’t missed any snaps due to injury in his young NFL career, but the No. 1 overall pick won’t be able to play in Week 3 due to an ankle injury suffered at some point during the team’s Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Young hasn’t been able to practice at all this week, and on Thursday, the Panthers revealed that their first-year QB isn’t expected to play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday either.

Veteran backup Andy Dalton will have a chance to lead Frank Reich’s offense instead, aiming for Carolina’s first win of the season. Dalton, a three-time Pro Bowl QB, made 14 starts for the New Orleans Saints a season ago and has 162 starts across his 13-year NFL career.

The start of Young’s NFL career hasn’t gone as anyone in Carolina had hoped, where he’s been one of the worst QB’s in the league, tied for a league-low 4.2 yards per attempt. Yet, considering he’s tied with Joe Burrow, it’s far too early to make any declarations about the 22-year-old’s future just yet.

There is no word on the severity of Young’s injury or even what the exact nature of his ankle ailment entails. Is it a strain? A sprain? Is there a small fracture, even if it’s something small like a hairline crack? Or something relatively insignificant like a bone bruise that just needs a bit more time to heal. We just haven’t heard anything on that front yet.

For now, the assumption is that with a full week-plus of rest, Young will be able to be back in the lineup for Carolina’s Week 4 home matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on October 1.

