Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre denies wrongoing in Mississippi fraud scandal

One of the greatest quarterbacks in modern NFL history, Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently.

It was back in September that an investigative report from Mississippi Today seemed to prove that Favre knowingly took part in a Mississippi fraud case that used funds allocated for welfare to finance various endeavors in recent years. Said report showed text messages between Favre and others that seemed to prove his knowledge of what was happening at the time.

In a statement released to Fox News on Tuesday, Favre denied any wrongdoing while indicating that he’s been the victim of a smear campaign.

“I have been unjustly smeared in the media. I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.” Brett Favre in a statement to Fox News

Among the allegations thrown in Favre’s direction included evidence that he assisted a non-profit organization’s fraud shemes to benefit his own bottom line. That included Favre and former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant using some of the funds to build a new volleyball facility at his alma mater, Southern Mississippi University, while his daughter was attending the school last year.

“If you pay me, is there any way the media can find out where it came from and how much?” Brett Favre in an alleged text message

Brett Favre indicates he had no knowledge of welfare fraud scheme

In his statement to Fox News, Favre expanded on his denial of any wrongdoing while indicating that he had no idea funds used to help build facilities at his alma mater were earmarked for the state’s welfare program.

“No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me. I tried to help my alma mater USM, a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.” Brett Favre in denying fraud claims

The state of Mississippi is currently suing 39 people or organizations in an attempt to retain $24 million of the $77 million in federal welfare money it allegedly lost in the welfare schemes.

There have been multiple guilty please in the case. That includes a former Mississippi Department of Human Services official John Davis, who pleaded guilty for conspiring to defraud the state back in September.

As of right now, Favre has not been charged in the case. Though, officials in Mississippi firmly believe he was knowingly involved.

“Now we know Mr. Favre not only knew that he was receiving money from this non-profit, which was funded by taxpayer dollars, but we know the funding for that was a sham and we know that he knows that too. We now know that he didn’t want the media or public to find out about this.” Mississippi Auditor on Brett Favre

It was noted recently that the former Green Bay Packers star was in fact questioned by the FBI in relation to this case. The legendary former quarterback had already paid back $1.1 million for money he received to speak at charity events that he allegedly never showed up to.

Now 53 years old, Brett Favre starred for the Green Bay Packers from 1992-2007 after initially being a second-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 1991.

He earned three MVP awards and a Super Bowl title in his time with Green Bay before playing for the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings to close out a Hall of Fame career. Having retired following the 2010 season, Favre still ranks fourth all-time among NFL quarterbacks in passing yards and fourth in touchdown passes.