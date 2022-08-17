Brett Baty hits HR in first MLB at-bat with the New York Mets

The New York Mets made news earlier this week by calling up top prospect Brett Baty from Triple-A Binghamton.

Considered one of the top young players at the minor league level, New York wants to see what the 22-year-old Baty has to offer as the team looks to win the National League East.

In doing so, Baty was in the lineup manning third base and hitting eighth against the division-rival Atlanta Braves Wednesday evening.

He did not disappoint in his first MLB at-bat, taking Braves starter Jake Odorizzi deep for a two-run blast.

Talk about making your impact known immediately. New York was up 2-0 at the time as it looks to extend a 3.5-game lead over Atlanta in the division and continue with its hot run. Baty drove that ball big time, much like we’ve seen throughout his minor league career.

Brett Baty could be an X-factor for the New York Mets’ World Series hopes

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

New York drew a lot of criticism for being relatively inactive ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier this month as the Braves made a plethora of moves. With that said, general manager Billy Eppler and Co. knew that they had a couple gold mines in the minors in that of Baty and Francisco Alvarez.

Brett Baty minor league stats (2022): .315 average, 19 HR, 60 RBI, .943 OPS

A first-round pick of the Mets back in 2019 out of high school, it’s been a quick ascension to the majors for Baty. There’s no reason to believe that he’s not in the Big Apple to say following the injury to starting third baseman Eduardo Escobar.