Mets put Eduardo Escobar on IL, recall prospect Brett Baty

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets placed third baseman Eduardo Escobar on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday and filled his spot with top prospect Brett Baty.

Escobar initially tweaked his side on Friday in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies. After sitting out one game, he played the second half of New York’s series finale on Sunday and played its whole game against the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Escobar, 33, is batting .216 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs in 102 games this season.

Coupled with a recent injury to infielder Luis Guillorme (strained groin), the Mets saw fit to add Baty, the team’s No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Baty is the Mets’ second-ranked prospect and No. 18 in all of baseball, per MLB’s Pipeline.

The 22-year-old was immediately slotted into the Mets starting lineup on Wednesday in Atlanta, batting eighth and playing third base. He slugged 19 home runs with an OPS of .950 at Double-A Binghamton this season before getting promoted to Triple-A Syracuse. He was batting .364 in six games for Syracuse.

The Mets also recalled left-handed reliever Sam Clay and designated right-hander R.J. Alvarez for assignment.

Clay, 29, began the season with the Washington Nationals and was later claimed and waived by the Phillies last month. He carries an 0-0 mark with a 10.38 ERA in six outings this season, all with Washington.

Alvarez, 31, appeared just once with the Mets this season, allowing three runs and four hits in 2 1/3 innings against the Braves on Tuesday.

–Field Level Media