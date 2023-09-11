New York Jets’ Breece Hall burns the Buffalo Bills with 83-yard run

Second-year New York Jets running back Breece Hall is completely back from the torn ACL he suffered seven games into his rookie campaign.

Just ask the Buffalo Bills.

After gaining 26 yards on his initial post-ACL run to open the game, Hall nearly took his next run to the house. With the Jets pinned back at their own four after a Josh Allen interception, Hall took the handoff from backup quarterback Zach Wilson.

That’s a season-long 83-yard run for Hall. If it weren’t for Bills cornerback Christian Benford, this would’ve been a house call and one of the longest runs in professional football history.

Breece Hall stats (2022): 463 rushing yards, 5.8 average, 19 receptions, 218 yards, 5 TD

As you can see, Hall was electric in limited playing time for the Jets a season ago. The question was how he’d look once he returned from a significant knee injury. Thus far, Hall has answered those questions.

For the New York Jets, Hall’s importance might have taken on new meaning after future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an ankle injury on the first possession and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.