Boston Red Sox chasing MLB’s top free agent

The Boston Red Sox have once again stuck to the backroads in the early portion of MLB free agency, waiting the market out. Sure, they managed to swipe Masataka Yoshida to hopefully provide a spark to the everyday lineup.

But fans have seen the New York Yankees continue to swing for the fences, retaining their own, signing Aaron Judge, but also signing a top starting pitcher by adding Carlos Rodon.

Meanwhile, the BoSox have largely stood pat, but they haven’t given up or stopped trying to land some of the best free agents on the market.

Dansby Swanson becomes a key target for Boston Red Sox

The Sox may have signed former Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story to a six-year, $140 million contract a season ago, but they’re reportedly chasing after another top free agent shortstop. This time around, it’s former Atlanta Braves All-Star Dansby Swanson, according to Jon Heyman.

It would allow Story, who previously played at short with the Rockies, at shortstop after Xander Boagaerts moved on to San Diego.

But signing Swanson would be a solid consolation prize being that he’s a Gold Glove shortstop who hit .277 with 25 home runs, finishing with a WAR of 5.7 in 162 games last season. With so many other teams trying to secure their everyday shortstop, Swanson won’t come cheaply, it may be a similar contract as Story signed, but he would be a boost to both the lineup and the defense.

While the Red Sox have interest in Swanson, so do the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Minnesota Twins. He’s expected to be the next major MLB free agency domino to fall.

