Sports world reacts to Boston Celtics freezing Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Fans of the three-ball had to enjoy Game 1 of the NBA Finals, in which the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors combined for a new Finals-record of 40 made threes.

The Celtics chipped in 21 three-point makes, and the Warriors had 19 treys for the combined effort.

Al Horford hit six threes, which set a record for the most made threes in a player’s NBA Finals debut.

Behind strong late performances from Horford and Jaylen Brown, the Cs came away as the big winners, stealing Game 1 on San Fran’s home court, despite a massive 21-point first quarter from Stephen Curry.

The outcome left the basketball world stunned, especially after the Warriors stormed out of the third quarter scoring 38 points compared to 24 for the Celtics.

This was all made possible thanks to an even better final frame from Boston, outpacing the Warriors 40 to 16 to seal the deal. The 24-point difference was the fourth-largest of any quarter in NBA Finals history.

Social media reacts to Boston Celtics’ Game 1 win

As shocked as everyone at the Chase Center in the Bay Area was, the sports community, in general, couldn’t believe what transpired late in the game.

The most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history. Celtics by 24 over the final 12 minutes to win Game 1. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 3, 2022

That 4th quarter was special — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 3, 2022

Jayson Tatum made 1 basket in the last 3 quarters.



The Celtics won by 12. pic.twitter.com/ctR9EkhyyK — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 3, 2022

Before tonight, zero players on the Celtics had played in the Finals. #NBAFinals2022 — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 3, 2022

Brad Stevens’ Acquisitions of Al Horford and Derrick White:



47 points

11-16 from 3 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 3, 2022

Al Horford was on that type of time pic.twitter.com/yryJrhWCSL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2022

Al Horford blows a kiss to the Bay Area crowd 😂 pic.twitter.com/oRqfoJcEJM — ESPN (@espn) June 3, 2022

Are y'all okay over there? @NBCSWarriors 😏 pic.twitter.com/MEmaduzUDN — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 3, 2022

