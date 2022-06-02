Basketball world reacts to Stephen Curry’s glorious start to NBA Finals

Stephen Curry likely doesn’t need any further motivation to try and win what could be his fourth NBA Finals in his past seven seasons. After all, he’s yet to win Finals MVP, and it’s been four years since his last NBA Championship.

Curry wants to prove, even at the age of 34, after 13 seasons in the league, that he’s still one of the very best players in basketball, with a chance to become one of the best of all time.

Spectators saw Curry’s excellence in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ Game 1 NBA Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics, in which the two-time MVP set a few more records.

Stephen Curry scored 21 of Warriors’ 32 points in Q1

Hitting seven-of-nine shots, including six threes amounted to Curry scoring a new personal record in an NBA Finals quarter in his career, scoring 21 of the Golden State Warriors’ 32 first-quarter points.

Chef Curry’s 21 first-quarter points are the most in NBA Finals history for the first frame. Six threes in a quarter is another NBA Finals record.

Most 3's in a quarter of an NBA Finals game:



6 — Stephen Curry, Warriors, 6/2/22 (1st)

5 — Kenny Smith, Rockets, 6/7/95 (3rd)

5 — Ray Allen, Celtics, 6/6/10 (2nd)

5 — Stephen Curry, Warriors, 6/9/15 (4th)

5 — Stephen Curry, Warriors, 6/3/18 (4th) — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 3, 2022

To get there, Curry managed to find several wide-open shots against the Boston Celtics, who had the best defense in the NBA, allowing just 104.5 points per game.

Even if there were no ‘Boomshakalakas’, it’s safe to say, Curry was on fire, leading the basketball world to react to his epic Finals performance.

Chef Curry was cooking up in Q1 👨‍🍳



🔥 6 3PM | 21 PTS 🔥



Q2 Live Now on ABC pic.twitter.com/RthSWFC83h — NBA (@NBA) June 3, 2022

Think Curry might've seen all the talk about Marcus Smart's defense? — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) June 3, 2022

steph locked — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 3, 2022

21 first-quarter points in the first quarter for Stephen Curry. He made six 3-pointers — four of which were uncontested. You’ve got to imagine that will be the No. 1 adjustment Boston wants to make. But in doing that, could lead to other Warriros getting going. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) June 3, 2022

CURRY. What an insane quarter. There is nobody like him on planet earth when he’s cookin. — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) June 3, 2022

STEPH CURRY LEGACY CHECK



LEGACY GOOD — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) June 3, 2022

Related: Warriors-Celtics matchup features most expensive average ticket price in NBA Finals history at $1,383