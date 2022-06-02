Basketball world reacts to Stephen Curry’s glorious start to NBA Finals

Stephen Curry likely doesn’t need any further motivation to try and win what could be his fourth NBA Finals in his past seven seasons. After all, he’s yet to win Finals MVP, and it’s been four years since his last NBA Championship.
Curry wants to prove, even at the age of 34, after 13 seasons in the league, that he’s still one of the very best players in basketball, with a chance to become one of the best of all time.
Spectators saw Curry’s excellence in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ Game 1 NBA Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics, in which the two-time MVP set a few more records.
Stephen Curry scored 21 of Warriors’ 32 points in Q1
Hitting seven-of-nine shots, including six threes amounted to Curry scoring a new personal record in an NBA Finals quarter in his career, scoring 21 of the Golden State Warriors’ 32 first-quarter points.
Chef Curry’s 21 first-quarter points are the most in NBA Finals history for the first frame. Six threes in a quarter is another NBA Finals record.
To get there, Curry managed to find several wide-open shots against the Boston Celtics, who had the best defense in the NBA, allowing just 104.5 points per game.
Even if there were no ‘Boomshakalakas’, it’s safe to say, Curry was on fire, leading the basketball world to react to his epic Finals performance.
