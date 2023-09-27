Boston Celtics to explore trade for Jrue Holiday

This past offseason saw the Boston Celtics make a shocking trade, swapping former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis. But it’s left the Celtics without a proven starting point guard. While the Celtics may not have been contenders for Damian Lillard, they might have interest in a Jrue Holiday trade.

Holiday, who just landed with the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the Lillard trade, is expected to be re-routed to another team, likely a contender before the regular season begins. Several teams have already been linked to a Holiday trade, including the Philadelphia 76ers, but now the Celtics have been mentioned too.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics are “expected to explore” the cost of trading for Holiday too. While Holiday is surely on the trade block, the Blazers are expected to prioritize draft capital and other young assets. Do the Celtics have enough to offer?

Aside from being without their 2028 selection, the Celtics do have their own first-round picks through the 2030 season. They also have Golden State’s top selection in 2024 too.

Making salaries work will also be key. Holiday is set to play the 2023 season at a salary of $36.8 million and has a player option for 2024 at $39.4 million.

If the Celtics do pursue a trade for Holiday, it’s possible we see someone like Malcolm Brogdon ($22.5M), or Derrick White ($18.3M) included as focal points of the deal simply to help make salaries match. Since these players likely aren’t dream targets for Portland, Boston will have to rely on draft capital to help close the gap. Yet, as mentioned, the Celtics aren’t the only team pursuing a Holiday trade, meaning they could find themselves priced out of the competition without a really strong offer.

