Portland Trail Blazers expected to trade Jrue Holiday, Philadelphia 76ers reportedly interested

It seems that the Portland Trail Blazers may not be holding on to one of the key parts of Wednesday’s Damian Lillard trade, and could potentially trade him back to the Eastern Conference.

After months of speculation, this week finally brought the trade NBA fans had been waiting for. After asking for a trade out of town, the Portland Trail Blazers found a deal that was beneficial for them and shipped team legend Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, instead of his preferred destination the Miami Heat.

In return, Portland landed a trio of picks and swaps later in the decade and veterans Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, and Toumani Camara. Ayton was reportedly a player the organization was targeting in a potential deal, while the proven floor general Holiday was seen as a notable addition to the blockbuster three-team pact. However, it seems that the one-time NBA champion’s days in Oregon are numbered.

Jrue Holiday stats (’22-’23): 19.3 PPg, 5.1 RPG, 7.4 APG, 1.2 SPG, 38% 3PT

Portland Trail Blazers reportedly fielding offers on Jrue Holiday

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that “The Blazers remain engaged elsewhere on deals and are expected to immediately engage contending teams on trade talks to move on Jrue Holiday. Portland is committed to its young group of talented guards.”

While a little surprising, moving the two-time All-Star would allow first-round pick Scoot Henderson to start and log many more minutes in his rookie season.

However, not long after Wojnarowski’s report, it seems there is already a contender for the 33-year-old. PHLY Sports Philadelphia 76ers writer Kyle Neubeck revealed that “The Sixers are interested in trying to acquire Jrue Holiday, per a source familiar with their thinking. Will obviously be a robust market for him, but Philadelphia expected to see what it’ll take to re-route him.”

The 76ers interest is intriguing since James Harden is still on the roster and is the primary ball handler. Plus rising star Tyrese Maxey has the ability to be a lead guard. Furthermore, the team added veteran point guard Patrick Beverley in the offseason.

It will be fascinating to see if Holiday would play along with the pieces they have or be a part of a multi-team deal to complete a long-rumored James Harden trade.