Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler accuses Milwaukee Bucks of tampering with Damian Lillard

Star wing Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat can’t be happy about how the entire Damian Lillard situation went. Mere minutes after Lillard was sent from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team blockbuster, Butler took to social media.

In his social media post, the star veteran actually accused Milwaukee of tampering with Lillard. We’re not even kidding. It’s amazing stuff.

“Yo NBA man, y’all need to look into the Bucks for tampering,” Jimmy Butler said.

Jimmy Butler on Damian Lillard being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. pic.twitter.com/8oWoNurbWk — Austin Konenski (@Austin_Konenski) September 27, 2023

This is definitely going to catch the eye of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Co. The entire Lillard situation has been under a microscope since he requested a trade from Portland.

Almost immediately, it was made clear that the future Hall of Fame point guard wanted to join Butler in South Beach. It actually got to the point that the NBA issued a warning to Lillard and his camp over continued public talk of joining the Heat while he was still under contract with Portland.

Related: 50 Best NBA players of 2023, find out where Jimmy Butler and Damian Lillard land

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

“The memo included information that the Association has interviewed both Lillard and his agent, Aaron Goodwin. The NBA informed both Lillard and Goodwin that any further comments about solely wanting to play for Heat could be subject to discipline. For his part, Goodwin denied telling teams that his client only wanted to play for Miami.” Sportsnaut report on Damian Lillard, Miami Heat from back in July

It’s no surprise that Jimmy Butler is unhappy about Lillard landing with Milwaukee. The NBA will also likely look into these allegations. But there is so much more to the story than the video embedded above.

As for Miami, it was already turning its attention to another star player before news of the Dame blockbuster to Milwaukee broke.