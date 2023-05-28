3 best fits for Jordan Hawkins in 2023 NBA Draft, including Los Angeles Lakers

There weren’t many players in college basketball who were as productive as Jordan Hawkins was for Connecticut during their NCAA Championship run this past season. Now, Hawkins is entering the 2023 NBA Draft, where the shooting guard ranks near the top of his class.

While he’s a highly-touted prospect, the 21-year-old isn’t likely to be one of the first five or ten players to hear their name called on June 23 at the Barclays Center. Still, Hawkins projects as a player who can make an immediate impact at the next level, particularly with his shooting ability, but his effort as a defender should help him see the floor sooner than later.

So what is it about Hawkins’ game that makes him a first-round pick? Why isn’t the shooting guard ranked higher in the pre-draft process? We’ll get into the former UConn’s strengths and weaknesses while providing a few ideal NBA draft fits for the Gaithersburg, Maryland native.

Jordan Hawkins measurables

Height: 6-foot-5

Wingspan: 6-foot-7

Weight: 195 pounds

Jordan Hawkins scouting report

Positives: Good shooter with a smooth stroke. Consistent shot, never loses confidence Excellent scoring off screens, and catch-and-shoot situations. Constantly on the move, great without the ball, and is developing a better handle to drive the lane. Not a bad defender, but he won’t stand out on that end.

Negatives: Has a hard time contributing when he’s not scoring. Low assist and rebound rates in college. Lacks playmaking ability and struggles to create his own shot. Could become a one-dimensional shooter. May get overpowered by bigger guards in the NBA defensively.

Best fits for Jordan Hawkins in 2023 NBA Draft

NBA teams can never have too much shooting, and coaches are always looking for more ways to achieve better spacing on offense. Hawkins has the ability to thrive in many systems since he doesn’t need to dominate the ball. He can quickly become a complementary piece that provides a three-point scoring boost for any team he joins. But which organization may be best for Hawkins?

Toronto Raptors (13th pick)

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

After firing Nick Nurse, the Raptors are headed back to the drawing board. Chances are, Scottie Barnes is untouchable in any upcoming trade discussions, but everyone else could reasonably be had for the right price. Even starting shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. could walk in free agency if he opts out of his player option.

The Raptors were one of the worst perimeter-shooting teams in 2023, ranking 28th in makes, and 28th in 3PT%. Facing an uncertain future, the Raptors may not know who will all be on their roster, but boosting the team’s spacing and scoring from distance is a must. Hawkins has the potential to provide an immediate jolt and would be bringing much-needed range to the Raptors.

New Orleans Pelicans (14th pick)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. McCollum is unquestionably one of the better players on the Pelicans’ roster, but he’s headed into the final year of his contract and will turn 32 before the season begins. While the Pels would be better off finding a long-term point guard solution, perhaps using McCollum as trade bait would be another option.

No matter what, Hawkins could help the Pelicans become a better team when shooting from distance as they ranked 23rd in the NBA in 3PT makes in 2023. Even if the Pels decide holding onto McCollum is best, Hawkins would then have an ideal protege to learn from as another smaller guard who constantly works to carve out enough space for an open look.

Los Angeles Lakers (17th pick)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a trip to the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers’ roster will look much different next season. Just seven players are currently under contract, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis really the only two current members who are written in ink into the starting lineup heading into 2023-24.

With a roster built around James and Davis, we know the Lakers will need to continue adding more outside shooting to create space for their bigs. Adding Hawkins into the mix gives them a low-usage player who could quickly become a contributor off the bench, as a valued microwave scorer. Playoff contenders are always looking for more consistent shooters and Hawkins has shown he’s not afraid of big moments.