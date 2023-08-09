Baltimore Ravens reportedly targeting 3-time Pro Bowler in free agency before start of preseason

The Baltimore Ravens have a top 10 squad in our current NFL defense rankings and are actually looking to add a proven veteran pass rusher ahead of the start of the 2023 preseason.

There are a lot of high hopes around the Baltimore Ravens as they get closer to the start of the new season. They will once again have a strong defensive unit. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson is healthy and motivated with a massive new contract. And the organization added a few notable weapons on offense, including gifted receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

They are a serious contender to earn a playoff spot later this year and will make a strong push to win the AFC North for the first time since 2019. Nevertheless, you can never have enough impact players and it seems the team is considering a notable addition a couple of days before the start of their preseason schedule.

Baltimore Ravens have Jadeveon Clowney in for free-agent visit

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, NFL Media league insider Ian Rapoport reported that three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney was at the Ravens facility on Wednesday for a free agent visit. The defensive end has played on one-year deals over the last four seasons and called Cleveland his home in 2021 and 2022.

Jadeveon Clowney stats (Career): 109 games, 13 forced fumbles, 43 sacks, 320 tackles

The 30-year-old is entering his tenth season in the league but has delivered mixed results due to injuries over the last few years. In 2022 he suited up for 10 games but had a disappointing showing with just two sacks and 28 tackles. However, it followed a strong season in 2021 where he racked up nine sacks, 37 tackles, and two forced fumbles in 14 starts for the Browns.

Clowney was the first pick overall in the 2014 NFL Draft and earned Pro Bowl honors in three consecutive seasons for the Houston Texans from 2016 to 2018.

He earned $10 million from Cleveland Browns last season, but after a major down season, the Baltimore Ravens will likely be looking for a much lower pay rate if they add him for the 2023 NFL season.