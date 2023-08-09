Henry Ruggs sentenced to 3-10 years in fatal DUI

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was sentenced to three to 10 years in a Nevada state prison on Wednesday after a Clark County District Court judge accepted the plea deal stemming from the fiery DUI-related death of a woman in 2021.

Ruggs, 24, will be eligible for parole after three years.

He was facing more than 50 years for causing the death of Tina Tintor and her dog after speeding his 2020 Chevrolet Corvette into her car at 156 mph in the early morning of Nov. 2, 2021. He collided with her RAV4 on a residential street in Las Vegas, propelling it 571 feet and setting it on fire.

It was revealed that Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level of 0.161 — more than twice the legal limit in Nevada.

Ruggs read a statement before sentencing in the Las Vegas courtroom.

“To the parents and family of Ms. Tintor, I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering my actions the morning of Nov. 2, 2021 have caused you, your family and those who knew Ms. Tina and (dog) Max,” he said. “I let my family, my teammates and those who believed in me down with my actions and hurt so many.”

Ruggs pleaded guilty on May 10 to two charges in Tintor’s death — one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. As part of the plea deal, the state dropped one count of DUI causing substantial harm regarding his passenger and two counts of reckless driving.

Ruggs had been out on house arrest but was immediately remanded into custody after Wednesday’s sentencing.

The Raiders released Ruggs one day after the crash. He had 50 catches for 921 yards and four touchdowns in 20 games (19 starts) after being selected No. 12 overall in the 2020 draft.

