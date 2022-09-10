Baltimore Ravens tackle Morgan Moses will wear some amazing Chappelle Show-themed cleats in Week 1

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens starting right tackle Morgan Moses will be wearing a pair of cleats in Week 1 versus the New York Jets that will honor an iconic skit from the beloved comedy series Chappelle Show.

Dave Chappelle’s iconic series only ran for three seasons and 28 episodes on Comedy Central, but its characters and skits still resonate with fans of the time and new generations of viewers. Rarely does a year go by that the comedy GOAT’s Rick James skit isn’t referenced in some form. Yet that wasn’t the only legend from the music world that Chappelle impersonated for comedic gold.

Along with Rick James, 1980s and 90s great Prince was also the source of memorable parody where series contributor Charlie Murphy told a story of visiting the Minnesota native’s house years back. The house call allegedly led to an impromptu basketball game and some post-B-ball pancakes. That hilarious skit that will make the phrase “shirts versus blouses” live forever is being honored on an NFL field this Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens player pays homage to legendary Chappelle Show Prince skit

On Saturday, footwear artist Mike Jordan revealed on his Instagram account a pair of specially made cleats for Ravens offensive lineman Morgan Moses that will feature Chappelle’s impersonation of the music legend. Complete with an image of him holding a plate of pancakes.

“Game, Blouses. Needed to come up with a good design for Morgan Moses, a guy who loves pancakes and plays on a team that wears purple lol. So I figured these would do,” Jordan wrote in the caption for the image of the shoes.

Jordan also recently made a special pair of cleats for San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowler Deebo Samuel following the birth of his child and is preparing a set for New York Jets wideout Elijah Moore as well.

The Ravens begin their 2022 campaign versus Moore and the Jets on Sunday at 1 PM ET in New York.