MLB world has fun with retracted report Arson Judge has signed with the San Francisco Giants

Before Tuesday, very little people had ever heard of Arson Judge on Planet Earth. Perhaps, he came from a far away galaxy to completely shake the foundation of the MLB hot stove.

When MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported late Tuesday afternoon that Arson Judge was nearing a deal to land with the San Francisco Giants, there was confusion. Did he mean New York Yankees star Aaron Judge was heading back to his native California? It seemed so.

Heyman than deleted the tweet that included the typo before sending another one indicating that Judge was heading to San Francisco. Within a minute, he deleted said tweet and retracted his initial report.

On the 30th-year anniversary of Barry Bonds landing with the San Francisco Giants and changing the fortune of that organization, it appeared that Aaron Judge was following suit. While that might still be the case, Heyman’s retracted report and initial typo was the talk of the baseball world.

After all, we’re talking about the all-time single-season American League home run champion and someone who a vocal minority believes should hold the all-time record over Bonds.

MLB world reacts to Arson Judge to San Francisco Giants report

Oh, you've never heard of Arson Judge?pic.twitter.com/GEMEZ1EEFg — DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 6, 2022

Yankees Twitter learning they might be losing Aaron AND Arson Judge pic.twitter.com/MQIpzC1vYj — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) December 6, 2022

"Aaron Judge to the Giants?"



Arson Judge: pic.twitter.com/6dyr2F9wli — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 6, 2022

Giants fans thinking they got Aaron Judge but just ended up with Arson Judge: pic.twitter.com/4K72NqaqER — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 6, 2022

“Arson Judge appears headed to Giants” pic.twitter.com/1jbOFkeTjL — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 6, 2022

The only Arson Judge I recognize pic.twitter.com/q00Q6oi5rN — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 6, 2022

Arson Judge.



Only one man knows where he’ll strike next… nevermind, he doesn’t know either. pic.twitter.com/Q0QC0d39jN — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) December 6, 2022

Thanks to Jon Heyman, Aaron Judge has a new nickname.



Arson Judge 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/ZRLUaQtoDH — Baseball King (@BasebaIlKing) December 6, 2022

I challenge Elon’s hellscape to get this trending. #ArsonJudge — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) December 6, 2022