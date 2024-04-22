Arizona Cardinals reportedly in talks with 3 teams about 4th pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The struggling Arizona Cardinals find themselves in a pretty sweet spot heading into the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.

General manager Monti Ossenfort and Co. boast the fourth pick in the annual event. The expectation is that each of the first three picks will be quarterbacks with Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears at one headlining things.

With Kyler Murray still seen as Arizona’s franchise quarterback, they have absolutely no need for a signal caller.

The same thing can’t be said for teams picking later in the first round. We’ve read rumors of the Minnesota Vikings (11th pick) and Denver Broncos (12th pick) looking to move up for a quarterback.

Whether it’s Drake Maye (North Carolina), Jayden Daniels (LSU) or J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) available at four, the Cardinals are going to be in a great position to add draft capital in a potential trade down.

Arizona Cardinals in trade talks, likely won’t make move until on the clock

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported on Monday that Arizona is in talks with three teams about the fourth selection. The insider also notes that a fourth team is expected to show interest.

Arizona will not make a trade until it is on the clock. It makes sense given that we have absolutely no idea who will be available when the Cardinals’ turn to pick comes Thursday evening.

As mentioned above, Minnesota and Denver are likely two of the teams interested in trading up. It stands to reason that the New York Giants (sixth) and Las Vegas Raiders (13th) are two other teams potentially looking to move up.

All signs point to these four teams being primarily interested in J.J. McCarthy. The expectation is that Daniels and Maye will be the second and third picks (not necessarily in that order).

McCarthy has been ascending draft boards in recent weeks. There was even some talk of him going as high as No. 2 overall to Washington. However, signs are now pointing in the direction of the Commanders taking Daniels.

Any way we spin it, there is going to be a ton of intrigue after Williams hears his name called to open the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday. The Cardinals will be at the center of said intrigue.