Denver Broncos still eyeing trade up in NFL Draft after acquiring Zach Wilson

The Denver Broncos on Monday acquired former New York Jets draft bust Zach Wilson in a deal that included a swap of late-round picks in this week’s NFL Draft.

General manager George Paton and Co. needed to add to a quarterback room that only consisted of Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci prior to the Wilson trade. The need was created due to Denver’s decision to release Russell Wilson after his failed two-year experiment in Colorado.

Does this mean Denver is done at quarterback leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday? Not even close.

“Expect the Broncos to continue working behind the scenes to see if they have enough to move up in the draft for a QB, otherwise all other options are on the table,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Monday. “I was told this front office is exploring it all.”

Denver is slated to pick 12th overall in the coming draft. The team has been linked to trade-up scenarios. It might take that with the Minnesota Vikings picking one selection ahead of the Broncos. Minnesota acquired an additional first-round pick in a trade with the Houston Texans earlier this offseason.

As for Sean Payton and the Broncos, they have been linked primarily to J.J. McCarthy from Michigan. He’s been ascending the draft board in recent weeks and will likely be the fourth quarterback off the board within the top-10 picks.

Potential trade up scenarios include the New England Patriots at three and Washington Commanders with the fourth selection.