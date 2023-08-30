Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray reportedly won’t play in 2023 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals placed quarterback Kyler Murray on the Physically Unable to Perform list to open the season, ruling him out for the first four games. However, there’s reportedly a chance Murray won’t see the field at all in 2023.

Murray, age 26, suffered a non-contact ACL tear on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots in Week 14 last season. Arizona knew immediately that the Pro Bowl quarterback would likely miss the start of the 2023 season, but there was hope he could return soon after.

Kyler Murray stats (career): 13,848 passing yards, 84-41 TD-INT, 66.8% completion rate, 92.5 quarterback rating, 2,204 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns in 57 games

A lot has changed since the initial evaluation and diagnosis. Arizona brought in a new coaching staff and front office, with their moves this offseason signaling a commitment to rebuilding in 2024. The Cardinals have stockpiled 2024 draft picks, further suggesting that this team will finish the year toward the bottom of the NFL standings.

All of this has raised significant questions regarding Murray’s return to football. The team already ruled him out for the first four regular-season games, but it now appears Arizona might keep him sidelined for the entire season.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Michael Lombardi shared the “sense” he’s gotten out of Arizona is that the Cardinals can’t risk putting Murray on the field in 2023 due to his contract.

“Kyler Murray has $56M coming & he has a potential to earn $92M that are only protected by the injury guarantee clause…My sense is that he won’t play this season because the Cardinals can’t risk putting him on the field & having him get injured.” Michael Lombardi on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray contract: $16.007M cap hit (’23), five-year and $230.5 million contract

The logic behind sitting Murray for the entire year is obvious. Further injury, either to the surgically repaired ACL or any other part of Murray’s body, would put Arizona at risk of owing more guaranteed money to an oft-injured quarterback who has also been very inconsistent.

It would also be the most strategic approach to take for an organization that wants to maximize its chances of landing the No. 1 pick in 2024. Starting Josh Dobbs and Clayton Tune all year gives the Cardinals a much higher chance at finishing with the worst record in the league.

However, it also comes at an expense. If the Cardinals secure the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they would likely select quarterback Caleb Williams. It would leave them in a position where they have a highly-paid quarterback who hasn’t played football in a year-plus and any NFL teams interested in Murray wouldn’t know how he looked post-ACL surgery.

Between Murray’s desire to play football and the Cardinals’ own interest in a future trade, playing the Pro Bowl quarterback once he’s cleared to return is the most likely decision. However, an 0-4 start and each subsequent loss raise the odds that Murray will be held out for the entire season.