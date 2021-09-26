WATCH: Antonio Gibson burns Buffalo Bills with 73-yard touchdown catch

A wide receiver during his college days at Memphis, Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson has morphed into a pure game-changer.

The 2020 third-round pick entered Week 3’s outing against the Buffalo Bills having put up 181 total yards at a clip of 4.8 yards per touch this season.

Buffalo found out first-hand just how electric Antonio Gibson can be with the ball in his hands Sunday afternoon. With the Bills up 21-0 in the second quarter, the young back provided a spark for his team. That included taking a Taylor Heinicke screen and turning it up field for an absurd 73-yard touchdown.

This type of dual-threat ability out of the backfield will help Washington overcome the injury starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered back in Week 1.

It also gave WFT some momentum. After falling down 21-0, the team scored two consecutive touchdowns to make this a game. It could potentially be a statement game for Ron Rivera’s squad after a ho-hum 1-1 start to the season.